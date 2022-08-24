J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of J&J Snack Foods worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

