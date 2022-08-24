JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 million, a P/E ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

