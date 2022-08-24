John L. O’neal Sells 5,173 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,787,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 223.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 419,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

