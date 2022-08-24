Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Sells 80,396 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$24.73 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a market cap of C$47.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.20.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.08.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.