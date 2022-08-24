Joseph Patrick Daly Acquires 2,500 Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,781.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,500 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,995.00.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

