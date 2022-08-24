JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,215,558 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.45% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $335,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

