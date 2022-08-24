JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 361,840 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Illinois Tool Works worth $323,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,690,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $203.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

