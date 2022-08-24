Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,285 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JHG opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

