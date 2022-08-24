Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,623,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,183,000 after buying an additional 536,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.