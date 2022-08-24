Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after buying an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after buying an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,611,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

