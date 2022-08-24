Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of DouYu International worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a report on Monday.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

