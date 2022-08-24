Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $719,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.