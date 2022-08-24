Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 753 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after buying an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

