Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $55,151.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,650.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,435 shares of company stock worth $2,337,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

