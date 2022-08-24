Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.