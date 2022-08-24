Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $518,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

