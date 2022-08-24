Kathleen S. Pushor Sells 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
Featured Stories
