Keith W. Hughes Sells 5,337 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.