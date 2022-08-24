Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Purchases 540,754 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,801.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F45 Training Stock Performance

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $225.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXLV. Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

About F45 Training

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in F45 Training by 0.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in F45 Training by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 354,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F45 Training by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 396,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.