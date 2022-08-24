Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Purchases 540,754 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 540,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,801.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
F45 Training Stock Performance
Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $225.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXLV. Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.