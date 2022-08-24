Kenn(Jefrey) Ong Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Stock

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Rating) insider Kenn(Jefrey) Ong sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($279,720.28).
Flexiroam Price Performance
Flexiroam Company Profile
Flexiroam Limited engages in the telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business worldwide. The company offers mobile data plans, coverages, and the Flexiroam app. It also provides e-SIM capable solutions supporting a range of IoT solutions, including low data usage IoT applications.
