Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chemed stock opened at $482.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.89 and a 200-day moving average of $485.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chemed by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
