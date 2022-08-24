Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $482.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.89 and a 200-day moving average of $485.53.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chemed by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 536.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.