KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $229.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.00. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $227.90 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.