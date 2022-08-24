Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $20,148,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $19,047,000.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

LESL opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

