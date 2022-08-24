Lindon G. Robertson Acquires 4,350 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of AZTA opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $124.79.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
