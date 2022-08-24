Lucid Group (LCID) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucid Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -11.02 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.82

Lucid Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 807 2080 2831 117 2.39

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of 32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 105.47%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

