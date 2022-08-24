Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of M opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

