MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 499,771 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

