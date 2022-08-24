Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total transaction of $421,383.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.02.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

