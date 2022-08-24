Marisa Harney Sells 657 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $821.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $723.68 and a 200 day moving average of $702.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

