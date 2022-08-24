Marisa Harney Sells 657 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

