Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,507,282 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Weyerhaeuser worth $214,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

