Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.00% of Builders FirstSource worth $228,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

