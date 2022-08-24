Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,597 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.07% of Signature Bank worth $189,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average is $241.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

