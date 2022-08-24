Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 710,217 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.56% of Organon & Co. worth $226,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 546.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 461,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 223,321 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.