Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.47% of Motorola Solutions worth $191,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.72.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

