Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 355.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,626,665 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.59% of Apollo Global Management worth $208,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $506,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.