Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 128,353 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,353 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Simon Property Group worth $161,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

