Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 239,828 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,828 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.55% of AvalonBay Communities worth $191,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.95.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

