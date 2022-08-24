Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 242,501 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,501 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $235,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,045,000 after buying an additional 148,940 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,916,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.