Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 250,880 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.52% of Microchip Technology worth $218,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Microchip Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 549,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 121,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 704,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

