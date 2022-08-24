Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,565,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 434,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of Uber Technologies worth $234,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $95,779,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

