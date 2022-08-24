Matthew A. Liegel Sells 1,226 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

