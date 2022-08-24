Matthew Mcmanus Acquires 8,625 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Azenta Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.