Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,792,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,902,000 after buying an additional 289,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

