Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MLAB opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.78. The stock has a market cap of $923.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.18 and a beta of 0.52. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.76 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.33%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $330,514.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,956 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.