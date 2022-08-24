Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

