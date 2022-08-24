Michael Herring Buys 70,000 Shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP – Get Rating) insider Michael Herring acquired 70,000 shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$199,360.00 ($139,412.59).

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

