Michael Kirton Sells 4,398,750 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in AerSale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after buying an additional 967,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerSale by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 72,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AerSale by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

