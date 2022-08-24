Michael Kirton Sells 4,398,750 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ASLE opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.20.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Cowen raised their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
