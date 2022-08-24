MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) & PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Critical Comparison

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) and PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MidCap Financial Investment and PIMCO High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A PIMCO High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.96 $82.36 million $0.87 15.26 PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO High Income Fund.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. PIMCO High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55% PIMCO High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIMCO High Income Fund has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PIMCO High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats PIMCO High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations. It employs fundamental analysis along with a top down stock picking approach to make its investments. PIMCO High Income Fund was formed on April 30, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

