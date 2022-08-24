Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

